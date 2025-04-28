'March for Democracy': Hundreds rally in Waco protesting the Trump administration

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Hundreds of Central Texans gathered at Indian Springs Park for a 'March for Democracy,' protesting President Trump’s policies. The event was organized by the McLennan County Democratic Party.



Hundreds gathered in downtown Waco for a "March for Democracy" to protest President Trump and his administration.

The rally, organized by the McLennan County Democratic Party, featured speakers including former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Many attendees, including families and young activists, expressed hope for a more compassionate and inclusive America.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’re not native Texans so seeing this many Texans come out to protest is great,” said one protester, Jennifer.

Local opponents of our country’s leader gathered at Indian Springs Park in Downtown Waco Sunday.

Hundreds protesting against President Trump and the policies being made by his administration.

Madison Myers Protest

“The current administration does not reflect love and that’s a core value that I hold and I know many Americans hold and want to be a country that loves immigrants, foreigners and people who are different from your own self,” said Jennifer.

And they’re calling it a ‘March for Democracy’.

Step by step, mile by mile , community members chanted and showed their opposition against things like mass deportation and abortion laws.

“I feel like they’re being put in this one-size-fits-all all check box and that’s just not how every immigrant in our country is. They are here for a better life and better opportunities,” said protester Lexi Dominguez.

The rally was put on by the McLennan County Democratic Party and featured speakers like Former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Madison Myers Protest

Neighbors in our community said they’re fighting for a better future.

“Seeing people my age and older go out and use their voice for something good has really inspired me,” said Dominguez.

And hope for our country.

“I brought my 12-year-old daughter here and I wanted to show her that there are political actions you can take to protest the current administration and you can take action in trying to shape what this country can look like,” said Jennifer.

Former Waco U.S. Congressman Chet Edwards also spoke at the event.

For a full list of event speakers, click here.

Follow Madison on social media!