Man extradited to Bell County after being accused of hit and run that killed Ft. Cavazos soldier

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The man accused of hitting and killing a Fort Cavazos soldier has been extradited back to Bell County.

Kristopher Earl Taylor Jr. was caught by U.S. Marshals in Brazos County last week.

He's accused of hitting Staff Sergeant Eric Rucker with his car and driving away last June — leaving Rucker to die.

Taylor is facing collision involving death — a second degree felony.

Taylor has also been convicted for previous DWI's.

He is being held in Bell County without bond.

