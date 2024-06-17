Hit and run suspect accused of killing Fort Cavazos soldier had previous DWI's

25 News has just been informed that the suspect accused of hitting and killing a Fort Cavazos soldier last June had several previous DWI's.

Lauren Adams spoke to the victim’s mother, who is shocked and she says she’ll make sure her son’s accused killer stays behind bars this time.

Staff Sergeant Eric Rucker was hit and killed in June 2023, leaving behind four children without a father.

Officials arrested Kristopher Earl Taylor Jr. last week after a year on the run.

Taylor has a long list of traffic violations involving alcohol.

“I have no reason to be lenient when it comes to plea deal," said Rucker's mother, Christina Holley.

According to his police records, Taylor has four DWI's — one in 2011, one in 2012, one in 2021, and another in 2022.

“Who’s accountable for releasing him? He’s a serial drunk driver at this point," Holley said.

The last one was less than a year before he reportedly hit and killed Rucker.

"If he was arrested for the last one, my son would still be alive," Holley said.

He also has several other serious charges on his record, including criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

“I would like to know why he was out there," Holley said.

She tells 25 News she’s planning on filing a lawsuit and holding those accountable for her son’s death.

“Shame on Texas for not following through and putting him away for good," Holley said.

Taylor is still awaiting extradition back to Killeen from Brazos County where he was picked up by the U.S. Marshal’s office.