Mack Rhoades expected to step down as Baylor Athletic Director

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor is expected to announce the departure of Athletic Director Mack Rhoades, as first reported by ESPN.

Rhoades has been the AD for Baylor since 2016. He stepped down from being CFP chairman and took a leave of absence for personal reasons.

He was on an anticipated four-week leave of absence for Rhodes due to allegations that arose that led to his leave.

Rhoades was involved in a separate incident recently.

Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall are currently co-interim ADs.

