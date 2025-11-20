Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Mack Rhoades expected to step down as Baylor Athletic Director

AP25063679313950.jpg
Jerry Larson
AP25063679313950.jpg
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor is expected to announce the departure of Athletic Director Mack Rhoades, as first reported by ESPN.

Rhoades has been the AD for Baylor since 2016. He stepped down from being CFP chairman and took a leave of absence for personal reasons.

He was on an anticipated four-week leave of absence for Rhodes due to allegations that arose that led to his leave.

Rhoades was involved in a separate incident recently.

Jovan Overshown and Cody Hall are currently co-interim ADs.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood