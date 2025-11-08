Baylor athletic director investigated for sideline incident

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University acknowledged Friday Athletic Director Mack Rhoades was investigated for an incident involving a player and coach, though the school said the matter has been resolved.

The university released a statement saying it received reports "more than a month ago" about an incident involving Rhoades, who also serves as Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

"These reports were thoroughly reviewed and investigated in accordance with University policies, appropriate actions were taken, and the matter is now closed," the statement said.

Multiple media outlets reported the incident involved a confrontation during Baylor's Sept. 20 football game against Arizona State, when Rhoades allegedly approached tight end Michael Trigg about wearing a yellow undershirt and had a subsequent altercation with an assistant coach.

The school said Rhoades "has expressed regret over his emotions and recognizes his conduct at that moment was not reflective of our Christian mission and values."

Baylor described Rhoades as "an important part of our Baylor Family" and said it looks forward to his continued leadership of the athletics department.

Rhoades currently serves as chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee. He has been Baylor's athletic director since 2016, previously holding similar positions at Missouri, Houston and Akron.

The university said it remains "committed to ensuring a respectful and accountable environment for all of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff."

Baylor did not provide specific details about what actions were taken or the nature of the investigation's findings.

Below is the full statement given to 25 News:

