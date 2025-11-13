Baylor athletic director takes leave of absence amid investigation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As Baylor University investigates a sideline incident involving Athletic Director Mack Rhoades, 25 News confirmed Rhoades is now on leave. A statement shows the leave of absence is for personal reasons.

Baylor University released the following statement:

“Baylor Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades is on a leave of absence for personal reasons, effective November 12. The University will decline to comment further at this time.”

Baylor did not provide specific details about what actions were taken or the nature of the investigation's findings.

According to ESPN, Mack will also be stepping down from his role with the CFP committee at this time "due to personal reasons," adding that the CFP will likely try to replace Rhoades and work on naming a new chair as soon as possible.