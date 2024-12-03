Lorena Shepherd's Heart to raise money for holiday meals for families in need

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — “Oh, this is my blessing, "Director of Lorena Shepherd’s Heart Susan Yow said.

"I look at it as my way of giving back to my community and helping the neighbors in Lorena."

Shepherd's Heart of Lorena is getting more requests for holiday meals this month than in previous years.

Director Susan Yow has been serving holiday meals for local needy families since 2010.

“This year is a little bit different because we have doubled the number of families in need of Christmas meals and food in general because of the price of groceries right now,” Yow said.

In its first year, 14 families were served.

But this year, the plan is to serve 175 families.

“We are looking for support from our community and surrounding communities to help us put these bags together as far as monetary donations,” Yow said.

Each family's meal will include a turkey or ham, canned vegetables, and potatoes, each costing about $25.

“Our families pay their electric bill, their rent, gas for their vehicle, the needs for their kids," Yow said. "Sometimes food gets pushed to the bottom of the list. “We are here to lighten that burden a little bit for our families."

Requests for meals are being accepted until December 6 – but Shepherd's Heart will be taking donations until meals are handed out on December 19.

“And is it just y'all doing it? Do you have volunteers that help out with that as well?” 25 News’ Kadence MaKenna asked.

“Well, shopping-wise, I pretty much do that," Yow said. "But we have volunteers that pack the bags, sort cans, and do all that stuff."

Neighbors can donate to the organization at the pantry or with the links on our website.

“It's just a good way to give some dignity back to these families and especially honor them at Christmas time,” Yow said.

DONATE:

DROP OFF:

205 S. Oak St., Lorena TX 76655

ONLINE DONATIONS:

PayPal

Venmo

