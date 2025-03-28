LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — Lorena girls soccer is coming off a 3-1 victory over Columbia in the Area round to advance in the playoffs as Area champions.

Leading the way for the Leopards is Head Coach Katie Burnside, who is in her first season with the team. Burnside is a Lorena Alumnus and the team has bonded with her, leading to this postseason run.

Watch the full story here:

Lorena Leopards girls soccer pounces on the postseason

"These are 22 of my biggest blessings ever. I mean, they have changed my life in just the shortest amount of time possible. They're an amazing group of girls. I've bonded with them like I never thought that I would. I mean, there is not a single one out here that I wouldn't take a bullet for," she said.

"I feel very blessed that this is still going like I know all of this we couldn't have done by ourselves. We have an amazing coach that's joined us this season. I also feel like the effort that these girls are putting in has helped tremendously, and I can see the hard work that they've been putting in through the season," senior Yuri Lopez said.

Looking at the playoffs, the Leopards look to go on a deep run, and they remind themselves every game of the goal they want to achieve.

"I tell them every game that you are, you are in control of what happens from here on out. Nobody else but you. I've lived by the verse that says iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another, and I tell the girls, the only thing that can dull the iron is your own rust," Burnside said.

"That we all are chasing one dream. We all want one thing, we all want to pursue that thing, we all just want to achieve that dream that we all have," Lopez said.

Lorena takes on Hardin-Jefferson on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

