Looking for a job? FEMA is hiring, here's what you need to know

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Are you looking for a job?

FEMA is hiring for positions in Central Texas — here's what they’re offering.

The E-F 2 tornado that hit Temple on May 22nd devastated many homes and families.

"It was bad. I have three trees down on my property," Debbie Benavidez said.

Since then, FEMA has been on the ground in Bell County and 34 other counties in Texas helping give financial aid.

Now, FEMA needs people to come work for the federal agency.

“This gives Texans a chance to help their community recover from storms that took place," said FEMA spokesperson Nikki Gaskin.

These are full-time jobs for 120 days for people with experience in environmental protection, engineering, communications, geospatial information systems, hazardous materials, and planning.

The pay ranges from $17 an hour to $35 an hour which would be $72,000 a year.

If you wanted to turn it into a full time job, that could happen.

"Many people enjoy the job so decide to stay on longer and reach out for reservist positions.”

To apply you need to be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass a background check.

Some of the jobs are based in Houston and Austin.

“This an opportunity to help with recovery in your backyard," Campbell said.

The jobs come with good benefits, too.

If you’re interested, go to FEMA.gov to apply.