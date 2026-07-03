ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — Lonnie Judd has spent 34 years in education, coaching, and administration. He made an announcement on social media that he is turning in the whistle.

Why is he retiring? To give time to his family.

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Longtime Central Texas coach retires after 34 years

"I've got two granddaughters in, in the Midlothian area, and they're getting to the age where they're going to start playing things and doing things — I've spent so much time with other people's kids and helping with other people that. That I feel like it's time to make sure they get my time," Judd said.

"Pop Pop's important to them and so I wanna make sure I'm around to see as much as I can when they're playing," he said.

Judd is a Midway alumnus and coached football at his alma mater, Moody and Robinson. He took to social media to thank every player, coach, teacher and parent that made his journey so rewarding.

"I've grown up in this area. I've grown up coaching in this area and between all the administrators and coaches, you know, there's not many I don't know. Central Texas has been huge for me and so I've truly enjoyed it, you know, Central Texas is a great sports area. People get excited about their sports. People get excited about their teams and that's what made me wanna get into it," he said.

Although Lonnie heads off into the sunset, we will still catch a glimpse of him on Football Fridays.

"I'll be on the sidelines somehow. I know enough people in football and in different sports and that I'll be on the sidelines watching, but the positive thing about this now is I'll be on the sidelines just cheering," Judd said.

I asked Lonnie what would be the first thing he wants to do after retiring, he said he just wants to take his grand kids to the park.

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