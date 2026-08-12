Road to Red Zone 2026: Midway Panthers

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Midway Panthers enter year three under head coach Joe Gillespie.

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A good amount of players return, including linebacker Hudson King. He's making a comeback after injuries sidelined him last season.

"Love being with my guys again, get to do what I love again with them beside me, so it's a good feeling," King said.

"It was incredible. They were right behind me the whole time. I was still involved every single day. I was doing charts, and clipboards. They had me feeling like I was a coach, so I felt incredible with these guys," he said.

"Guy just keeps battling back and so we're hoping for, and looking forward to, a great, great season for him," Gillespie said.

This is the first season after the recent UIL realignment. With new teams being brought up to 6A, it brings different challenges to Midway's schedule.

"We lost Killeen High. We picked up Lake Belton. That's going to be a really good squad. We lost Shoemaker and we picked up Chaparral, and so I mean it's just, you know, two very athletic teams and stuff, so I'd much rather play one of them than both of them," Gillespie said.

The Panthers open the season on August 27 against the Rouse Raiders.

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