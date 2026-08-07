OGLESBY, Texas (KXXV) — Our next stop on the road to Red Zone is the Oglesby Tigers as they look to pounce on the 2026 season.

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Road to Red Zone 2026: Oglesby Tigers

Oglesby is coming off a district title with an 11-2 season. The group last year was young, and head coach Jeb Dixon tells me what aspects the players have grown the most during the offseason.

"Leadership for sure. Those young guys last year were asking questions...we had two seniors, so they had to grow up quick, just the overall, you know, physique, getting stronger, faster, that type of deal. That's got to be the two strengths for sure," Dixon said.

And the Tigers go into this season with a new slogan.

"All we have, all we need. I mean everyone says we don't have this, we don't have that, but we say we have all we need right here," running back Holdyn Goff said.

"We all liked it. We were pumped about it. So if you've heard us say it out here, we say it all the time now," he said.

The Tigers open the season on Aug. 28 against Coram Deo Academy.

Be sure to tune into Red Zone Fridays at 10:10 p.m.

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