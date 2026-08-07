CRAWFORD, Texas (KXXV) — "Man, I've been itching to get back on this field. It's my favorite sport, you know," fullback and linebacker Cooper Denard said.

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Road to Red Zone 2026: Crawford Pirates

Crawford football's new coach Sam Moody leads the way for the 2026 season. Moody is a Crawford alumnus and has been an assistant coach with the program.

"This is home and we've got several coaches on staff that this is home for him. We grew up here. The community gave a lot to us," Moody said.

"Coach Moody and me, we've been close my whole time here at Crawford. He's a good guy, you know, you can have any conversation with him. Any parts of life," Denard said.

This is the third coach in three seasons for the Pirates, yet they continue to find success. They look to build off of the previous season.

"This is a very smart group. Very senior-heavy group. Have a lot of great leaders on the field. That makes that transition easier," Moody said.

"We had a good season last year, of course, we got knocked out in the second round, so we wanna go all the way this year. We feel like we have the team to do it. We all trust each other. We're all tight. We all bought into the system," Denard said.

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