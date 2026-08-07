Baylor's Caden Powell granted an extra year of eligibility

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's Caden Powell returns to Bears basketball as announced on his social media. The caption simply reads, "We're back."

Back in June, The Division I Cabinet unanimously approved adding that it eliminates season-of-competition limits, sport-specific eligibility, redshirt rules, and eligibility extension waivers.

According to ESPN, less than 24 hours after the ruling, 15 college basketball players filed a lawsuit in an Ohio state court — claiming the new model unfairly shuts them out of further competition. Caden was one of the fifteen players.

Powell is Waco native that is a Midway alumnus. He played in all 34 games for the Bears, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

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