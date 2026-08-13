WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A very intense practice for the Baylor Bears as anticipation for week one grows.

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Baylor football's brotherly bond with the Sieracki brothers

During practice, I heard multiple players on the lineman group say, "change the narrative,". With the Bears coming off a tough season last year, the o-line wants to step up.

"I think everyone knows that we didn't show up and hold up the standard that Baylor expects last year, and I think every single person on our team wants to go out and win every single game that we can, every single game. We want that with all our heart — we need it," junior Koltin Sieracki said.

"Now that we're all coming together here, we're going to be the team to flip it, you know, we're going to be the team to have that winning season, to go make a bowl game, to go do things that Baylor hasn't done in a little while," junior Nate Kibble said.

Football brings a brotherly bond, but Baylor has two brothers on the offensive line. Kaden and Koltin tell me how special it is that they get to play together.

"I'm getting onto him a good amount and he's also, he gets on to me, which I really appreciate. It's just Koltin kind of, you know, cracking down on me as also as I'm giving, you know, him some tips and stuff like that," Kaden Sieracki said.

"It's the most special thing in the world to me, honestly, every day that I get to go out there and play one more snap with my brother is, is just truly, truly special," Koltin said.

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