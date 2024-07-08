Lometa police chief resigns after she says someone tampered with police evidence, computer servers

LOMETA, Texas (KXXV) — The police chief in Lometa has resigned after only a month in the position — 25 News sat down with her, and she says she had no choice, because someone is tampering with evidence.

Linda Mauldin turned in her resignation as Lometa's Police Chief Friday, after she says someone tampered with the servers at the police station.

“There was an ethernet cable removed — Motorola found a missing cable that he and I put in a week prior," she says.

She also says she went on a call and came back to find files being transferred on her computer.

“There was a box on my monitor stating there was a hundred something files transferred successfully," Mauldin said.

Mauldin contacted the Texas Rangers, who told her to change all her passwords — which she cannot do because no one knows who the administrator is for the computers.

Her departure comes one month after she took over.

Before her, William Koch was only chief for three months, leaving after city hall placed him in administrative leave for alleged policy infractions.

Before that, Melissa Cantu served as chief for five and a half years before being charged with two counts of unlawful interception and wiretapping.

Mauldin says she’s glad to be gone.

“It was a liability risk — there were things going on — very concerning," she said.

With Mauldin gone, that leaves the city of Lometa with zero officers, so Mauldin says Lampasas County deputies will step in and take calls.