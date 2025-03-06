Local theatre group provides affordable acting opportunities for local students

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Prosper Youth Theatre Group is offering affordable acting opportunities for local students. The program has been a hit, with great support from local families and students.



Prosper Youth Theatre Group provides affordable acting opportunities for local students.

The program was created to address the community's lack of affordable theatre options.

The initiative has received positive feedback from students and families, fostering a strong sense of community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It was cool to see everyone come together and be a part of it because it’s important,” said Youth Actress Lillian Carney.

A theatre group in our community, Prosper Youth Theatre, is opening up new acting opportunities for local students.

For many of them, it’s a dream come true.

25 News spoke to Board President Lindsay Carney. She told 25 News she started the group because her daughter's high school didn’t offer theatre.

“ She was looking for other ways to be involved with theatre in the community and had a challenging time finding an affordable theatre group," Prosper Youth Board President Lindsay Carney said.

Her daughter told 25 News that her previous director, Joy Marshall, played a huge role in making it all happen.

“I’ve been doing theatre since I was six, so it’s become a huge part of my life, but we noticed there was a need for some affordable theatre because I wasn’t getting to do it as much. She said we should do a fundraiser and an affordable play, and we did. It was super cool, and it’s been a great thing to be a part of it,” Lillian Carney said.

Creative Director Joy Marshall told 25 News Theatre that it changed her child’s life.

One of the main reasons she wanted to take part in this program.

“There are families who are on a single income, and there are families who are single parents, so those families may not be able to just hand over a large amount of money for every single show that comes along,” Creative Director Joy Marshall said.

And since their first show last fall, they said the community reaction has been great.

“ Every ticket sold, every concession bought, every seat filled. It’s just like mind boggling that it was a need in the community,” Lindsay Carney said.

But for the students it’s offered more than just affordable acting.

“ For me it’s mostly just the community. It’s a great group of people to be around, from adults to five-year-olds— I've made some great connections,” said Lillian Carney.

Follow Madison on social media!