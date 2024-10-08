Local students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by dressing as famous figures for parade

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Students from Alta Vista Elementary School walked in a Hispanic Heritage Parade on Tuesday for parents and classmates to watch.



Students dressed as famous Hispanic figures or carried related posters.

The event aims to celebrate important people and events in Hispanic history.

Posters will also highlight different Hispanic countries.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students from Alta Vista Elementary School walked in a Hispanic heritage parade on Tuesday for parents and classmates to watch.

Everyone was dressed as a famous Hispanic person or carried a poster they created about a famous person or event in Hispanic history – or a poster about a Hispanic country.

Fourth grade student Amiyah says she learned about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

"She liked to paint and she got in a bus crash — she liked to paint flowers," she said.

Fifth grade student Mia says she dressed up to represent her Mexican culture.

"I tried to inspire my grandma," Mia said.

