Local students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by dressing as famous figures for parade

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Students from Alta Vista Elementary School walked in a Hispanic heritage parade on Tuesday for parents and classmates to watch.
Everyone was dressed as a famous Hispanic person or carried a poster they created about a famous person or event in Hispanic history – or a poster about a Hispanic country.
Fourth grade student Amiyah says she learned about Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
"She liked to paint and she got in a bus crash — she liked to paint flowers," she said.
Fifth grade student Mia says she dressed up to represent her Mexican culture.
"I tried to inspire my grandma," Mia said.