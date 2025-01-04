Local residents awaiting China Spring Park

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — For Chelsea Browning, parks are important for a child's development.

"Meeting other kids, and learning about other kids and their families and how others do things," China Spring resident Chelsea Browning said.

China Spring Park was first announced almost two years ago. Fast forward to now, while there's still work to be done on the development project, we are now seeing signs of progress.

Browning helped build a park in Hewitt as a high school project and understands the impact a park can have on children.

"Getting along with other kids and playing safely. I think that good and well things and well thought-out things take time. I appreciate that it's in the city of Waco's jurisdiction," Browning said.

A website for the park with a full virtual tour states the 87-acre park will be next to the airport on the north side of Lake Waco. According to the site, the park will have open play fields with the possibility of connecting trails in the future.

Until the park is open, parents like Browning do their best to utilize what they have.

"We do spend a little bit of time at Hewitt Park. We have the luxury of having a big yard, but not everybody has that. Not everybody can just open up the backyard, and they can run and play," Browning said.

She knows once the project is complete, it will give her kids memories of a lifetime like she has a kid.

"All of the games that we played, the splinters that we got from all of the wooden structures. I think that's a really important part of growing up," Browning said.

