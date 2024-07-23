Local political leaders react to President Biden dropping out of election

BELTON, Texas — “I think it shows our ability to deal with what life brings us on a daily basis and it shows that we are flexible,” said President of the Texas Democratic County Chair Association Kay Parr.

“I’m only surprised by how long it took for the leadership and the Democrat party to recognize the situation at hand,” said Chair of the Republican Party of Bell County Addie Baird.

With sitting President Joe Biden no longer seeking reelection a lot of our neighbors have questions on the presidential election in November.

25 News reached out to the president of the Texas Democratic County Chairs Association to see how local democrats are feeling about the president's decision.

"It's definitely a bittersweet moment. We all adore and love President Biden but on the other hand we're very excited and energized by the change. We've seen our donations are up significantly but at the end of the day we are very determined to win this election,” said Parr.

Republican leaders in our community tell me Biden's decision should've come sooner.

"I think that by staying in the race this long the current president Biden has disenfranchised millions of Democrats who showed up to vote in March and selected him as their candidate and now they don't have a voice in who is serving on their behalf on the ticket,” said Baird.

Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to run in his place.

“I have no doubt that she is qualified to do this job. She is a litigator and she’s a strong advocate for women’s rights,” said Parr.

No matter the results, both parties tell me now is a time for our community and neighbors to come together.

“We need to get from this day to November 6th as a united nation no matter what happens in this chaotic breakdown of leadership at the top level,” said Baird.

