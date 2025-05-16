Hillsboro's Texas Through Time vandalized again

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Three times this week, The Texas Through Time Museum was vandalized.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"There was some vandalism, and some of our brand new windows were broken," said Andre Lujan, executive director of the Texas Through Time Museum.

But it didn't stop there.

"We should be up today to inspect the damage in person and noticed that as third window was broken," said Lujan.

Lujan said the nonprofit put all their money and resources into fixing up their new building.

Only to have vandals break three windows in two separate incidents on back-to-back evenings.

The museum had been celebrating the awarding of a $144,000 grant to replace all the windows in the building, with plans to fully open this summer.

But now, that won't happen.

"The fact that a few people think that it's fun or harmless to damage our building like this hurts us because we are a free museum. When a $750 window gets busted out, that has to come out of our budget," said Lujan.

When the first incident happened, Lujan took to social media and wrote in part:

"We are more than a museum, we are a resource to provide world-class services for EVERYONE, regardless of your socioeconomic situation or education and background."

"Unfortunately, this is not the only tragedy we had recently. Our 110 N. Waco St. location the roof had a catastrophic failure on the last hailstorm on the 2nd, and our building flooded. And so we are spending all of our time and energy to get the building up and running to the public, so we don't have the funds to replace the windows at this time," said Lujan.

To support the Texas Through Time Museum, click here.

