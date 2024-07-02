Local nonprofit to host resource fair for those experiencing homelessness

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition will host Project Homeless Connect at the Waco Convention Center to help Central Texans experiencing homelessness and housing instability on July 9.



The event will be on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The nonprofit will host Project Homeless Connect on Tuesday, July 9.

The project aims to connect people with more than 15 social service agencies in six counties.

Organizers say they have a vision to end homelessness in central Texas and improve people's quality of life.

There will also be services and resources on site, including haircuts, health, vision and dental screenings, hygiene items and housing information.

Follow Bella on social media!