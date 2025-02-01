Man sentenced to 13 life sentences for 2022 shooting of Brazos County officers

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Joshua Herrin, the man found guilty in October of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant pleaded guilty to all charges in District Court.



During a traffic stop in December 2022, Herrin shot a Bryan officer, stole their patrol car and later shot a Brazos County deputy during a standoff near Benchley

On Friday, Herrin was brought to court to answer to the remaining charges against him, including unlawful possession of a firearm, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of a vehicle

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I think that what we saw in this case is that the impact was immediate," Brazos County District Attorney Jarvis Parsons said.

Herrin in District Court talking to the judge about his plea.

"13 total life sentences between the defendant's conduct, Judge Herron's conduct in Robertson County and in Brazos County," Parsons said.

Herrin in District Court awaiting his sentencing.

"Brazos County also has a job to do and to make sure that we are putting individuals away who do great harm in our communities who present a continuing danger," Parsons said.

"All of them received the maximum sentence because of the essentially a plethora of conduct that was unacceptable in our community," Parsons said.

The Brazos County district attorney tells 15ABC he credits the community's support and the dedication of law enforcement with the outcome of the case.

Brazos County District Attorney, Jarvis Parsons explains what this outcome means to our neighbors in the community.

"It's only by the work of random citizens who come out to help someone like Najee Watson, officers who put their lives on the line like Sergeant Ray, and then juries who come back and give a stiff sentence when individuals commit violent acts that we are able to live in that safe community," he said.

And he believes our community can finally begin to heal.

"We feel that we did our job and that justice was done in that particular case and that hopefully everyone can heal from this incident since we can now move on and put this behind us."