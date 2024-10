BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — A Brazos County jury found Joshua Herrin guilty Thursday of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant for shooting a Bryan police officer.

Investigators say during a traffic stop in December 2022 Herrin shot a Bryan officer and then stole the officer's patrol car.

He was later caught near Benchley following a standoff with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was also shot.

The case is now in the punishment phase.