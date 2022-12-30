Bryan police searching for suspect after officer shot

BRYAN, TX — A manhunt is underway in Bryan Friday morning, after police say a suspect shot an officer during a traffic stop and stole their patrol car.

Bryan police say it happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue.

An officer tried to pull the driver over, but the suspect kept driving, before they ultimately jumped out of the car and tried to run away.

The officer chased after the suspect, who opened fire on the officer, hitting him.

Police say the suspect then got into the officer's patrol car and sped off.

Officers eventually located the car in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue, but there was no sign of the suspect.

The injured officer, who has not been identified, is now at St. joseph's Hospital. Their exact condition is not known right now, but they are reportedly stable.

