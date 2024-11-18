Local Kolache Kitchen celebrates its 40th Anniversary

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A local business owner pivoted and put on an anniversary celebration, despite her shop being damaged the week before during recent storms.



"The love that they share, they share it with everybody who walks through the front door," said long-time customer Ruth Hanusch.

Ruth and Lee Hanusch are big supporters of Kolache Kitchen, and they believe that one special ingredient added to the menu is love. They've supported the business for decades. Kolache Kitchen in Temple is celebrating its 40th anniversary and the Hanusch are showing their support once again.

"And it's just a blessing that we've been there for her and we will support her until we are no longer here," said Hanusch.

Sometimes great times are tied with some challenges. Carol White, the owner of Kolache Kitchen, said a week before approaching its 40th Anniversary the shop was hit hard.

"We didn't have a roof on the building. We just added one from the tornado in August and the straight-line winds took my front porch and the front half of my building roof off. I had a lot of water damage in the front," said the owner of Kolache Kitchen Carol White.

After going an entire week without cooking for their customers, White pivoted and decided to celebrate the shop's anniversary a few buildings down in a parking lot.

"I know that there's a silver lining at the end. It's Christmas. There are a lot of people that have us during the holidays they won't have kolaches next week. I see us continuing this is just a little bump in the road for us," said White.

"I'm thinking the repairs will start and maybe it won't take very long for it to open again," said Hanusch.

