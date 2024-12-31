Local gyms prepare for gym influx ahead of 2025

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — As the year comes to an end, many of our neighbors are taking steps to meet their New Year’s resolutions.

One of the most popular is spending more time at the gym.

“My goals are just to get a little bit healthier and start working out more to have long-term health; over the last couple of years, we have neglected that a little bit," neighbor Robert Rivera said. "We’re trying to get back on the right track."

25 News spoke to the owner of Main Street Fitness in McGregor - she said even though it's a smaller gym, there's still a spike in gym goers.

“Because I’m a small gym, it’s not the same impact they see at the big gyms, but I do see more people,” the owner of Main Street Fitness, Becky Clarkson, said.

Although most gyms will see that increase in membership—the real question is how long it will last.

For some —it will only be until the second Friday in January, also known as ‘Quitters Day’.

The day that marks when many people will give up on their New Year's resolutions.

“ I see some people join, and then they never return," Clarkson said. "I feel bad, but I know the intentions are there, but it’s hard finding the time for some people."

Something that some of our neighbors understand all too well.

“Everyone has the good idea to start it, but sometimes life just gets in the way again, so if you can just keep it going for the two weeks and then the rest of the year,” Rivera said.

And some neighbors who go to the gym regularly said they’re glad to see some new faces.

“ I welcome it, it’s great. I wish more people were a little more welcoming,” neighbor Dustin Wilson said.

Sharing tips for the newbies.

“ Get help, surround yourself with positive people that are motivating you. It’s hard to do it yourself. It’s better when you’re around people who are pushing you and supportive of your goals,” Wilson said.

And if you happen to get off track -

“Pick it back up and start again,” said Wilson.

Follow Madison on social media!