Local expert shares how to prepare your home's HVAC system for the forecasted cold weather

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Central Texas is expecting bitter cold temperatures this week, and a local HVAC company shared some helpful tips to prepare for the weather.
"Just one or two days of cold can take a toll on a system," said Justin Robins with Centroplex Service Company.
Robins says business isn’t busy right now, when the temperature plummets — he’ll get a lot of calls.
"As it gets cold, we get busy, and if the road conditions get bad we still go and operate — we’re 24/7 open," he said.
Robins says to turn on the heat to make sure hot air is coming out, if you haven't already.
If not, check your breakers before you call a technician — which can cost about $100 for an HVAC expert.
Make sure your air filter is clean, too.
"If you have a fireplace, close that vent — that helps," Robbins said.
If you have a heat pump outside, change the setting to "EM" for emergency heat, and don’t be alarmed if the pump ices up outside.
"Your outside pump will frost — that’s its job. It can make a loud switching noise that’s pretty common — don’t be alarmed.”
He also says when it’s really cold outside, make sure to leave the thermostat at a lower temperature, rather than turning it on and off.
Remember even if the roads get icy, the experts will come to you if you need your heat fixed.