Local expert shares how to prepare your home's HVAC system for the forecasted cold weather

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Central Texas is expecting bitter cold temperatures this week, and a local HVAC company shared some helpful tips to prepare for the weather.

"Just one or two days of cold can take a toll on a system," said Justin Robins with Centroplex Service Company.

Robins says business isn’t busy right now, when the temperature plummets — he’ll get a lot of calls.

"As it gets cold, we get busy, and if the road conditions get bad we still go and operate — we’re 24/7 open," he said.

Robins says to turn on the heat to make sure hot air is coming out, if you haven't already.

If not, check your breakers before you call a technician — which can cost about $100 for an HVAC expert.

Make sure your air filter is clean, too.

"If you have a fireplace, close that vent — that helps," Robbins said.

If you have a heat pump outside, change the setting to "EM" for emergency heat, and don’t be alarmed if the pump ices up outside.

"Your outside pump will frost — that’s its job. It can make a loud switching noise that’s pretty common — don’t be alarmed.”

He also says when it’s really cold outside, make sure to leave the thermostat at a lower temperature, rather than turning it on and off.

Remember even if the roads get icy, the experts will come to you if you need your heat fixed.

