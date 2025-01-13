Local doctors share health tips following recent spike in flu, stomach virus

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Local doctors tell 25 news that over the last four to six weeks, they've seen an increase in Flu A and Norovirus. They are urging neighbors to practice healthy habits both outdoors and in their homes.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With a recent shift in weather in the community over the last few weeks, temperatures aren’t the only thing that have started to change.

“Earlier in the cold season, we were seeing a lot of Rhinovirus but over the last four to six weeks, that shifted to RSV and now we’re seeing quite a bit of Flu A,” said Dr. Sameul Clark Pediatrician at McLane Children’s Clinic in Waco.

25 News spoke to local doctors who say they’ve seen a recent increase in cold, flu and stomach virus.

“A lot of times in the winter we think more about upper respiratory infections but Norovirus is actually a lower GI infection and it peaks in the winter as well,” Clark said.

Local schools even urging parents to practice healthy habits — Rosebud-Lott ISD posting to Facebook earlier this month:

“Parents — Before your kids go back to school, please wash their coats, hats and mittens (and lunchboxes and backpacks). This will help prevent the spread of Influenza and the stomach flu!”

Doctors also shared tips for parents —

“If kids are sick, you want to keep them separate — don’t let them eat after each other, or use each other's drinks or forks,” Clark said.

“The number one way to prevent it is good hand hygiene — when washing your hands it should be soap and water for 20 seconds — other ways in your home that can help keep things safe and healthy is disinfecting by using bleach or Lysol that kills a lot of bacteria in the viruses,” Clark said.

If you or your child start to feel ill or experience a spike in fever — Clark recommends coming in to see a medical professional.

But if symptoms are mild, there a few things you can do while at home.

“Use Tylenol or Ibuprofen to keep the fevers down, plenty of clear fluids and just keep watching the symptoms,” Clark said.

