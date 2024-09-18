Local business to host fundraising event for Marlin nonprofit

LOTT, Texas — “If you don’t have somewhere available or have the passion to give back to the community then the community dies,” said the owner of Just-4-Fun Arcade, Cloud Arthur.

Husband and wife, Cloud and Sharron Arthur, are the owners of Just-4-Fun Arcade - a place full of old school games and entertainment.

The couple recently decided they wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

“We could make a difference in people’s lives and it’s an important thing. When you make a difference in someone’s life that’s the community,” Sharron Arthur said.

They decided to put on a free event for a local nonprofit based out of Marlin, REV up for RISE.

“All I can think about is how many women we can help,” Katelyn Smith, founder of RISE, said.

RISE focuses on providing assistance for women that have served time in jail and prison.

The nonprofit provides things like clothes, shoes and hygiene items.

“It is a subject matter that not many people talk about so the fact that they see the importance in our cause has been so special to me and our friendship has been built so much over the last few months,” Smith said.

Smith said an event like this fundraiser opportunity of a lifetime.

“And so this event is going to provide so many things that these women need, that they don’t always get because I can’t always afford to buy them,” Smith said.

The event taking place on September 28th and will include vendors, a bike show, raffles, live music, bounce houses and more.

RISE will also be accepting donations and hygiene items.

Smith told 25 News that it wouldn't be possible without the help of sponsors and our neighbors.

“Longhorn Truss, R6 Pest Control, Muffins Country Kitchen and the Falls Community Hospital,” Smith said.

As for Cloud and Sharron - they’re just glad to be giving back to the place they call home.

“Picking Rise is important to use because it keeps on giving…it keeps on giving,” said Cloud Arthur.

The event is free and will take place at 9 a.m. on September 28th at 367 N. Hwy 77 Lott, Texas 76656.

Organizers told 25 News this will be an annual event.

Follow Madison on social media!