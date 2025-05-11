Local business in Hillsboro shuts down temporarily after the recent storm

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — When rain from the recent storm came in, water fell through the ceiling of Kids Space and Juice Light damaging parts of the building.



Kids Space and Juice Light closed down for five days

Damages cost a little over $2,000 not including lost revenue for both businesses.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I felt like a big waterfall coming down, and I thought the roof was gonna fall," said Martha Vizuet, owner of Juice Light.

Vizuet said she watched water come through the roof of her business, Juice Light, she and her staff immediately jumped into action.

“We just grabbed what we could find. We have small buckets here, but we literally had to get the trash cans out to start catching stuff," said Vizuet.

But the damage from the storms that swept through our area didn’t stop there. The owner of Kids Space next door said this wasn’t an overnight fix. They had to close their business for five days.

“This area was impacted, right in the center, roughly about right here. With just how fast and violently that hail was, it was able to pierce the membrane. It was able to make enough holes in it that water was able to get through," said Javier Torres, owner of Kids Space.

But that’s not the only spot that damaged the building.

“We had a small leakage here where you can kinda see the damage on it. We had to go there and remove the vent because it was leaking through the vent. It was a little pushed out," said Torres.

“Every dollar does count; we had to close. That’s two whole days of lost sales that we could’ve had, and also our employees lost those hours that they could’ve been working," said Vizuet.

Vizuet said she’s hoping that with the weather clearing up, she’s out of the storm for now.

“I told them, I was like, 'are you sure this isn’t going to happen again?' At least they have two guys who are hard workers, and they fixed it," said Vizuet.

