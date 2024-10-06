Local breast cancer survivor shares her story

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — “When she walked in, she told me it was cancerous," said breast cancer survivor, Grace Birt.

Grace Birt heard those words from her doctor 24 years ago after feeling a lump near her breast. Her doctor asked her to come in for an unscheduled appointment. Birt was then diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

“My faith was so strong, and I didn’t feel like, you know, God would leave me there," Birt said.

Birt said she received chemotherapy and beat cancer.

Today, Birt, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is raising money to track early detection.

“Early detection is one of the things that is very key in helping save lives," said the president of the Pearls of Service Foundation of CTX, Melanie Jones.

Jones said early detection can start at home.

“A lot of time doing those self-exams gives you something to look at and be able to go to your physician to let them know that you think something may be wrong," said Jones.

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2024, over 300,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S.

Now, decades later, Grace continues her regular home checkups and changed her diet and exercise. She said perseverance may be the best decision she's made throughout this process.

“If you find out there’s a possibility that you may have breast cancer don’t stop. Do everything you can to see a doctor or find a way," said Birt.

If you would like to support The Greater Killeen Community Clinic Mammogram Assistance Program, click here.

