Live Oak moves up to 11-man football

WACO, Texas — Live Oak football is making big moves as they will be moving from six-man football to the traditional 11-man football.

"We don't want to start from scratch. We don't want to rebuild the wheel here, and we want to jump in and try to be as competitive as we can be from year one," Athletic Director Brice Helton said.

"The teams we're playing, most of them have been 11-man, so they have that going already. So, just trying to get our kids up to speed," new head football coach Matthew Hurst said.

Hurst arrives to our neighborhood from Moody. With his experience, he knows that the transition will be an adjustment for the players.

"I think it's buy in from them, and so far from what I've seen or heard, they're hungry and they're ready to be a part of that to be a part of the change for the school," Hurst said.

Although it is a physical change for the Falcons, the core of Live Oak looks to remain the same.

"It's not just about this board or this coach or this player. It's about the school community and the culture that that we have here and they have built over time," Hurst said.

"We hope it doesn't look a whole lot different. We want it to be just another piece of what we're doing here at Live Oak," Helton said.

It is a new era for Live Oak as now they get ready for the upcoming season.

Follow Shahji on social media!