'Misreported': State Health Services reports no cases of measles or rubella in Mexia area

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — "There have been no recent cases of Rubella in that area and also no cases of measles," said a spokesperson for state health leaders.



"It's kinda sudden at the last minute," said Mexia parent Justiss Gibson,

Gibson's children attend class in the Mexia school district. She said when she heard the school was closing down Friday due to a reported measles case there was more she wanted to know.

"It kind of caught the parents off guard a little bit it didn't give us a chance to prepare ourselves before just actually deciding to close the school down they gave us a heads up that there could be a possibility before actually taking that action," said Gibson.

Here's a timeline of events that took place within the past 24 hours. The Mexia ISD first went to social media to announce a confirmed case of measles and that all schools would be closed Friday for cleaning. But the State Health Department told 25News it was a false alarm. Later Thursday, the district said it's a case of German measles -- known as Rubella. Then today The Texas Department of State Health Services gave us this statement:

"A child had a positive result on an antibody test that would show immunity from a previous vaccination or infection. Sounds like it got misreported to the parent, who passed the info on to the school. There have been no recent cases of Rubella in that area and also no cases of measles."

With all the confusion, Gibson said when school is canceled it can shift a parent's schedule.

"If it's acutally a case of measles, then I can understand them shutting a school down. But it can be inconvenient for a parent who doesn't have a daycare lined up or babysitter for when the school is closed," said Gibson.

