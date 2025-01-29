Leaders in higher education discuss the impact of federal funding for our learning institutions

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — President Trump rescinded his order to pause federal grants and loans, but not before causing widespread confusion and concern while sparking conversations in higher education circles.



Educators say universities rely on these federal funds for research programs and student support services.

American Association of Colleges and Universities President Lynn Pasquerella said the order caused concern in her organization.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In the end, it was finished before it started. President Trump's order to pause federal funding is no more—but not before causing widespread concern and sparking conversations in higher education circles.

25 News spoke with the American Association of Colleges and Universities President Lynn Pasquerella about the organization's concerns when the order came out.

"Students won't be able to engage in research essential to their training and positioning them for success, especially in the stem fields," Pasquerella said.

She tells me another worry was about the loss of jobs.

"Due to not having funding for postdocs, graduate assistants, lab techs, who are critically important to doing this research."

Pasquerella said while it's hard to predict what will happen next, the AAC&U will continue working with campuses nationwide.

"I've been talking to many campus leaders across the country and around the world about this particular moment, but despite the challenges, faced with a sense of optimism about how we can make a difference if we work together."

Follow Bella on social media!