Last day of early voting totals

Friday is the last day to vote early in person.

There is only a little time left, with the polls closing at 7 p.m.

25 News talked to the District 56 candidates to find out how they felt the meeting went and what they did before Election Day.

The headline this early voting season is the long lines.

Lines that wrapped around voting locations in McLennan County and the entire state breaking records.

As of Friday, McLennan County had nearly 64 thousand voters with a record turnout of 40.56%, just 9% shy of half of all registered voters.

Election Administrator Jared Goldsmith is encouraged.

One race on the ballot is for a District 56 House Representative seat, which was left empty by long-time Republican Doc Anderson, who retired.

Republican candidate Pat Curry tells me the turnout is remarkable and that you should vote according to your feelings.

Curry says, “You have to vote how you feel and what you feel is important for your family. It’s about today and the worries about the economy and the border.”

Democrat candidate Erin Shank has been busy campaigning up until the last minute.

She says, “We’ve been phone banking and making over 10 thousand calls to voters urging them to get out and vote. This weekend, we will start putting signs up because there were only a few early voting locations, but over 40 locations where they can vote on election day. “

Both think the long lines are a good sign.

Curry says, “We’ve worked hard to get out the vote. No matter red or blue it’s important to get out show voice.”

Shank says, “History has shown that’s a good sign for democrats.”

Remember, the District 56 house race is on the ballot twice, so make sure you fill out both races even though they are the same.