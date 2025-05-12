'Their voice matters': Lampasas County sees rise in child sexual assault cases

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A recent string of child sexual assault cases in Lampasas County is sparking concern from parents. Three arrests have been made in separate incidents involving children in just the last few months.

A local parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, told 25 News’ Allison Hill, “I’m shocked by the number.”

In February, Kempner police made two arrests related to child pornography and the sexual assault of a child. Then in April, a Lampasas High School student was arrested on campus and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Recently, Clintin Mosley was charged in Lampasas County with aggravated sexual assault of a child. He has since been transferred to Tarrant County, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond.

“Now I have the opportunity to stand up for my kids and what’s happened to them, I’m going at it full force. I don’t want it blown off. Their voice matters,” the local parent said.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office confirms there have already been four reported cases involving child sexual assault in 2025. That matches the total number of cases reported in all of 2024.

When asked if the rise in cases comes as a surprise, the local parent said, “Honestly, no. I’ve been through this where people think the best of everyone.”

In a statement to 25 News, Lampasas County Sheriff David Parker said, “The Lampasas County Sheriff's Office works with all the government agencies and non-government agencies in Lampasas County to help educate the citizens of this county about the crimes against the children in our community. The education also includes that citizens know to report the crimes in a timely fashion to ensure prompt investigation and protection of the children that are involved.”

The local mother also had a message for others in the community.

“It’s ok to come forward. You don’t have to put your kids' stuff on blast. You don't have to put your own name on blast, but making the police report helps make sure he can't go and get a 4-year-old, an 8-year-old, a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old – someone’s daughter,” she said.

