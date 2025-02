KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — As part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation, the Kempner Police Department announced Friday the arrest of two men.

Police arrested Raven Dunbar of Killeen and Waylon Bredt of Kempner on charges related to child pornography and the sexual assault of a child.

Their arrests stem from an investigation into another man, Sean Johnson, who now faces additional charges.

The investigation is ongoing.