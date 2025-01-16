Lake Belton's 'King' sisters make an impact for girls basketball

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lake Belton High School girls basketball has twin sisters sharing the court. Alexa and Layla King are freshmen and they have been playing basketball almost all their lives.

"Well, we started playing basketball at about six years old, and then we started AU at about 10 years old," Alexa King said. "It's fun. I'm glad that we like the same things so that I don't have to do it alone."

"Yeah, we're competitive," Layla King said. "Our dad doesn't want to play one one-on-one a lot because we get mad at each other."

Their basketball careers are just starting, and they are excited about their journey together.

"I'm looking forward to us growing together, like on the same team, playing together for basically the rest of our high school career, getting better, and growing together," Layla King said.

"I'm excited. I feel like we maybe eventually will be able to be the best on the team, and we just get to run the team together," Alexa King said.

The next time we see them in action will be on Friday as Lake Belton travels to take on University.

