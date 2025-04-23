TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The regular season is over. Lake Belton softball is gearing up for the postseason.

Lake Belton softball hungers for a deep playoff run

"We're excited to be back in our eyes we have unfinished business, so you know, we, we want to make a deep run this year, but, hopefully, the energy is there and we're ready to get back at it," Head Coach Kelsie McEachern said.

"The adrenaline is rushing right now. I just know that we, we just want to win and we want to get far into the playoffs," Shortstop Alexis Ortiz said.

In head coach McEachern's second season, the Broncos finished undefeated in district play at 10-0 — claiming their fifth straight district title.

"It's the standard here, you know, we talk about the standard and that means the little things to us, and so we try and focus on those and let the rest, let the rest of the game take care of itself," she said.

"Under her, we really just established like the standard, and we really preach the little things the little things always lead up to big things and allow us to have those achievements," pitcher Maddison Ruiz said.

The Broncos softball team made it to state last season, just one game away from playing in the state championship. Coming close is helping fuel the team's hunger to return to the title game.

"We regrouped and the adjustments we needed to make—we've made and I think just this year we have a totally different mindset because we are hungry. I mean we felt one game short and so we're hungry for that state title and we're we're gonna just go through anybody and everybody and we're ready," Ruiz said.

"I would feel very accomplished if this if that happens again because last year I felt like we could have won it but you know we didn't and I feel like this year we are working extra hard than we did last year and. We're trying our best to get that far," Ortiz said.

Lake Belton takes on Ennis on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

