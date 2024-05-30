Lake Belton softball heads to state

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Lake Belton Broncos are state bound and are heading off to play for a state championship. To celebrate, members of the Lake Belton community came together to cheer them on.

"Honestly, it feels like I'm in a movie. It's very surreal because we've been working for it for four years and finally it's here. So, I don't know, I think we're just living in the moment," senior Casey Scultz said.

"I'm excited for this group....the first few practices, they were like, what's your word? And it's state. And so they've done that and so now we're not done," Broncos softball head coach Kelsie McEachern said.

Our neighbors in Temple continue to recover from tornado damage, and the Broncos head to Austin knowing that they are playing for something more.

"Over the last week, we've had a lot of stuff happen in our community. So, just to know that we are kind of the light right now and bringing everyone together. It's just great because now we're playing for something more than just a state championship," senior Shelby Schultz said.

"It means the world to all of us. And so I'm very thankful, to have the support behind this group of kids," McEachern said.

This team is filled with seniors and as the season reaches its end, it makes this final trip bittersweet.

"It feels good to end on a bang like we know we made it to the last week, like it's our last week no matter what. So we're just gonna live in the moment, make all the memories we can and hopefully come back, come back with the state title," Casey Schultz said.

"Last ride. So we're going all out and honestly either way, win or lose, I'm happy because this whole group, it's been an awesome playing with them," Shelby Schultz said.

Lake Belton takes on Melissa in the semi finals on Friday, May 31st. First pitch is at 10 a.m.

The games will be played at Red & Charline Mccombs field.

