Lake Belton girls basketball beats Belton 50-37 to open district play

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — At home, Lake Belton girls basketball took on the Belton Tigers to open district play.

It was a close game going into halftime, but Lake Belton would take over in the second half. They would go on several scoring runs and play tough defense to beat the Tigers 50-37 to win their district opener. The Broncos end a three-game losing streak and look to turn things around for the new year.

"It's a new year. We've been working so hard in the preseason, so to see some of the work we've been putting in for the past, I want to say five months because we started in September, and this is just playing it right now on our court first district home game. It feels good," Lake Belton girls basketball head coach Tiffney Barnes said.

The start of district play makes it feel like a different season and each game is crucial for the postseason. The Broncos are looking to take this young squad far.

"In preseason games, we try to challenge ourselves, so we're playing teams that we know that it's going to challenge us, and so that way, it prepares us for the district," Barnes said.

"We have such a young team. We have about five freshmen. I think a lot of people counted us out because of that because experience goes a long way, and we don't really have a lot of that, but I think every single one of them is a hard worker, and the work ethic was amazing. I think we're going to upset a lot of people this year," Natalie Maldonado said.

Both team's next game is on January 7. Lake Belton will take on Ellison on the road while the Belton Tigers get their first home district opener against University.

