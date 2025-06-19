Lake Air Little League baseball team wins championship

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Haus Realty Little League Baseball - lovingly known as Migos baseball, took home the championship in a tournament in Lorena.

"We got invited to Lorena to play for the best city, for the best team in the city, and we got it," Migos Little League head coach Edwinn Evans Sr. said.

"It's just crazy. I wasn't thinking. I was, it was just crazy," Edwinn Evans Jr. said.

Migos baseball has been competing in this tournament for the past two seasons. They came up short, but third's time the charm.

For this team, getting the final out put a cap on a near undefeated season.

"They mean a lot like it's not just me it's everybody so it's not just one player being the whole team, it takes a team and a win," Evans Jr said.

"Man, the players mean everything, man. Every year it changes. I only have two kids from our original team last year and they just bought in, man. We practice, practice, practice and discipline, hard work, man," Evans Sr. said.

What's even more special is the Evans father-son duo getting to share this experience together.

"Man, it's special, man. It make memories forever. I could, I couldn't be more happier, man. I couldn't be more happier with it," Evans Sr. said.

"It means a lot. He's just the best," Evans Jr. said.

The team looks to now make it to the Little League World Series.

