Lacy Lakeview to decide on adding another short-term rental property to the community

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Lacy Lakeview residents expressed some concerns about having a new property operate as a short-term rental in our neighborhood after the city sent out letters to surrounding homes alerting them to the permit application.



Some residents are concerned with how the property will affect the area.

A short-term rental or STR is a residential property rented out temporarily for less than 30 consecutive days like an Airbnb.

There are very few short-term rentals in the city right now.

The city is holding a public hearing on the permit application at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at city hall. It encourages residents to attend the meeting and express their concerns.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Local real estate agent Cameron Gomez tells 25 News—that a short-term rental in our neighborhood could attract people for several reasons.

"Out in those areas, depending on where you are it's nice because you have the Brazos River," Gomez said. "People that like to enjoy water sports, boating, and things of that nature, they may be wanting to start that up or rent that out."

City Manager Calvin Hodde said while the city already has a few of these rental properties, they are few and far between.

Neighbors near Faye Street across from TSTC got a letter in the mail— alerting them to a property on the street applying for a special-use permit for the multi-family home to operate as a short-term rental.

"I would say the biggest thing would be the flow of traffic, especially if there are young kids around and more cars coming up and down the roads," Gomez said about short-term rentals.

25 News spoke with some neighbors who live in the area off-camera. One family says they don’t mind living by a STR property. Another telling 25 News through Facebook— she's worried about the safety of the area if it's used as one.

Lacy Lakeview police say they have not received any complaints regarding parking or traffic issues regarding short-term rentals so far and they do not have any documented calls for service at the current short-term rentals. The department says there is no correlation between these rentals and increased crime rates in our city.

