Lacy Lakeview launches new CodeRED emergency notification system

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Lacy Lakeview introduces a new emergency notification system called CodeRED. Alerts are sent directly to text, email, and more. The system covers emergencies like wildfires, floods, criminal activity, and boil advisories.



Only around 90 people have signed up for the service so far

The city is working on getting people who don't have social media signed up

Sign up for Lacy Lakeview CodeRED alerts here

Anyone can sign up and it's free

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It took less than five minutes for Daniela Cobos to register for Lacy Lakeview's new CodeRED emergency management system.

"It's important for kids and the neighborhood," Cobos said.

She owns a taco truck on North Lacy Drive in Lacy Lakeview, and lives in Lacy Lakeview with her husband and three children.

"One is almost 16, 8, and 13."

Cobos says she wanted to register for code red alerts, since all of her children go to school in Connally ISD and her business is in Lacy Lakeview.

The CodeRED system will be used in emergency situations such as wildfires, floods and criminal activity in our community.

Anyone interested can sign up to receive texts, emails, or alerts through the mobile app, but there aren't a lot of people enrolled yet.

"It was about 89 people, I believe, this morning, out of the several-thousand residents," Lacy Lakeview Detective Ziegler said.

Detective Ziegler says they are working on ways to reach citizens who are not on social media to get more people enrolled.

"Part of the reason we want to implement the system is because a lot of older folks don't use social media, where we typically put our alerts, like Facebook," he said.

It's free for anyone to register, even if you're not a Lacy Lakeview resident.

Alerts are location based and will alert only people in the affected area.

"Once we're able to get them on board with this notification system, it'll really help get information out there and show a lot of transparency of some of the things that are going on within the city in a more in a better manner, to make sure we're getting these, these citizens taken care of notified," Detective Ziegler said.

