Lacy Lakeview City Manager responds to TWC & EEOC charges filed against the city by terminated PD chief

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Lacy Lakeview's former police chief is continuing a fight for justice, turning to higher commissions for resolutions with the potential for a lawsuit on the horizon.

Marjorie A. Murphy is Jeron Barnett's attorney — Barnett is the former City of Lacy Lakeview police chief who was terminated last spring.

Barnett has made other attempts to get justice, even trying to overturn his termination.

Murphy says on September 26, they filed a charge of discrimination based on race and retaliation against the City of Lacy Lakeview with the Texas Workforce Commission, along with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The short term goal is for the former police chief to recoup lost wages as part of an agreement with the city.

For this matter to be resolved sooner rather than later — but if an agreement cannot be reached — this is a step towards filing a lawsuit.

She says at this point, it’s in the TWC’s hands on how fast things move, and those steps can include the TWC investigating and seeing if an agreement between Barnett and the City of Lacy Lakeview can be reached.

"The reality of this getting in front of an investigator is very slight — that’s the truth," Murphy said.

"They have a 12 month back log, and I wouldn’t wait for 12 months before bringing a lawsuit."

Murphy says after these charges are with the TWC for 180 days, and if no agreement is met they will proceed with a lawsuit.

"The wage loss in this matter is very small at this point because he just got terminated, so it’s just a few months of wage loss but in my opinion," she said.

"Jeron is more concerned about the emotional distress that this has caused him, and a lot of clients file these types of claims, it’s like — what is right and what is wrong?"

25News' Bobby Poitevint reached out to city officials on Tuesday for a response.

City Manager Calvin Hodde continues to stand firm in calling Barnett's allegations "groundless", saying Barnett's termination was appropriate and based on job performance.

His full response is below:

While the City is unaware of any EEOC or other allegations asserted by former police chief Jeron Barnett, any allegations of wrongful termination or retaliation are groundless. Mr. Barnett’s termination was appropriate based on Mr. Barnett’s job performance.

Calvin Hodde

The complaint to the TWC & EEOC are below as well:

