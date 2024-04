LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — Lacy Lakeview Chief of Police Jeron Barnett, was terminated from his employment on Wednesday.

According to Lacy Lakeview's City Manager, Calvin Hodde, Captain David Cummings will take place as Interim Chief of Police until further notice.

There is no further information to be released at this time — 25 News will provide updates regarding this story if they are made available