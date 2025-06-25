BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega cuts the ribbon on its new athletic facility, which has been a year in the making and is now in use.

"To see this come to fruition from 2024 to now to have one of our projects completed, matter of fact, our first project completed, it's just amazing," La Vega Superintendent Dr. Sharon Shields said.

La Vega High School opens new athletic facility

"Thank God it's finally done. Keep in mind we had a tent over there for a few months working out and so just to see this from day one, to blossoming into what it is — this is one of one of the best workout facilities now definitely in Central Texas, so we are happy that it is finally complete," La Vega girls basketball head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said.

The facility is packed with a weight room, a film room, offices for teams, and locker rooms. The coaches have already named their favorite parts.

"The weight room, you know, I mean, it's where all championships are built in the weight room. I mean you can get out there and get on the grass all you want to, but if you aren't stronger and more athletic than the opposition, you're gonna be in trouble," La Vega football head coach Don Hyde said.

"I think the work, work, work, win, win, win with the big pirate logo, but I think most importantly if you look outside and you see the big pirate logo, you see La Vega and you see the state championships over the last couple of years and the multiple championships that this program and this foundation of of Bellmead has brought. Definitely the city of champions," Willis Sr. said.

At the end of the day, this facility is for the student-athletes.

"It will allow them the opportunity to further develop our student athletes as far as athletics goes, but the facility accommodates what our students, student-athletes, and our coaches need," Dr. Shields said.

"It's important for them to see the commitment this community's got for them too, you know, at the end of the day, that's all that matters is , the commitment level that people show for you in order for you to get everything you possibly have to get better. That's what this community is all about, and this school is all about," Hyde said.

Summer workouts have already started, and the athletes are already taking advantage.

