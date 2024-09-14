'Killer chickens': Local filmmakers showcase Waco's wacky side

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Some local film-makers are taking us on a trip to Wacky Texas, Waco’s alternate reality, Dominique Leh got to sit down with the creators of an upcoming film, and learned why it could get people flocking to watch it.



The two Waco natives wanted to use the resources they already had access to, and that means using the chickens in their own backyard.

The Independent film is showcasing local businesses by filming in their restaurants.

“I raise chickens, and so I was just sitting there, and it just, it was like, it clicked. And I was like killer chickens” said Director James Carnes.

Just when you thought it was safe to turn on your TV, Waco filmmakers James Carnes and Seth Holbrook are ruffling some feathers. Carnes started working on the script of "Killer Cocks: Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the coop" in January of 2024, and they began filming scenes in March.

“Think of like Waco if Waco was a looney tunes cartoon,”

The Killer Cocks movie is set in Wacky Texas, Waco’s alternate reality, and what you’ll see a lot of, mutated chickens in a town all about chicken.

“So the chickens start mutating and they get the smell of their brethren getting cooked in the air, and they don’t like it too much,” said Carnes

The two Waco natives wanted to use the resources they already had access to, and that means using their own backyard.

“We’ve got the means, we’ve got the property, we’ve got the isolation, let’s do it!” said Producer and Writer of the film, Seth Holbrook.

But they also wanted to give local businesses the chance to scratch out their own presence in the film.

“We’re still looking for a few other local Waco businesses to let us shoot there and show off what we got in our beautiful city,” said Carnes.

The filmmakers are spotlighting local businesses around Waco, like Papa bears restaurant, Just Wingin it, and they’ve even filmed scenes at Cameron park, but they’re not done yet.

“We want to get your name out there. We want to help out. We want to get the community back together again, not just this side of Waco, but also this side of Waco. What we grew up with,” said Seth Holbrook.

The film is set to release to April, and will be available to purchase on DVD. If you know a business that could be interested in being featured, you can reach out to James Carnes here.

