Killeen residents speak out after recent violent incidents in the city

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — After the Killeen Mall incident on Dec. 21 and a shooting nearly two weeks later, neighbors are speaking out about the recent crime and incidents, saying these events don't define the city of Killeen.

The Killeen Mall incident that ended with the suspect dead and several others injured shook the community just days before Christmas.

On Jan. 2, a shooting forced an area to go under a shelter-in-place order as police searched for the suspect.

Neighbors told 25 News that in times like this, they turn to God and don't let crime define their community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“You expect it to happen because of the times that we’re living in," said Killeen resident Roy Massey.

Massey said with the most recent shooting in Killeen and the Killeen Mall incident two weeks ago, these series of events taking place in the city make him turn to God.

“Believe and trust in God and just have him first in your life as far as in your daily walk and as your daily life goes," said Massey.

On Thursday, the Killeen Police Department responded to a shooting on the 2700 block of Cunningham Road prompting a shelter-in-place in the area for our neighbors as police searched for the suspect.

Just shy of two weeks later, on Dec. 21, the day started normal for our Killeen neighbors. But towards that evening, things quickly changed for Killeen Mall goers when a man drove his vehicle into the JCPenney at the Killeen Mall during a police chase, injuring multiple people inside the mall.

Our crews spent hours at the Killeen Mall on Saturday, talking to neighbors about these recent incidents and how they’re managing.

“I’ve been here for quite some time and I feel like violence has increased over the years. Myself, I try to keep God first, get up, and go to work but it is a little frightening," said Killeen resident Tammy Coakley.

"This incident at the mall, I had a cousin here and just to hear how she was scared she was in here with her kids. I don’t worry much but I do worry about the female members of my family," said Massey.

Massey said regardless of what takes place, these recent incidents don’t define Killeen.

“I can go out to Walmart and I feel safe so no I don’t feel like it defines Killeen at all," said Massey.

